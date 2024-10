Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pickup truck crash that killed three people and critically injured one person in Glades County.

FHP responded to the scene on State Road 29 near Chaparral Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the driver, a 37-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, and his passengers, three men, ages 24, 26, and 37, from Labelle, were traveling north on SR-29 near Chaparral Avenue.

The second vehicle involved in the crash, a pickup towing trailer driven by a 40-year-old man from Haines City and his passenger, a 24-year-old man from Mulberry, was traveling south on SR-29 near Chaparral Avenue.

The first pickup truck then crossed the centerline, entering the path of the second pickup truck, causing the collision.

The crash immediately killed the driver and the 24-year-old passenger of the first vehicle.

The other two passengers sustained critical injuries and were transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The 26-year-old succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital.

The 37-year-old remains in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the pickup towing trailer did not sustain injuries.

FHP noted that the three men killed in the crash were not wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation