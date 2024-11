A neighborhood in Bonita has had more than five power outages in one night.

Many residents are wondering, ‘When will it come to an end?’

Since Hurricane Milton, residents in Lee County have been experiencing power issues.

Some areas are experiencing more outages than others. Bonita Springs is one of those communities that is still experiencing outages.

Residents in Bonita Springs are wondering what is causing them and when it will stop.

Jack Eble is a representative for FPL. He said the reason is salt spray, but they’re doing everything they can with what they have.

“Salt contaminating our equipment,” said Eble. “What our crews are doing every single day is what that may be looking like is repairing and replacing damaged equipment. It’s doing drone infrared inspections of our lines to try and spot issues proactively and correct them before they become an issue. We are doing safety sweeps around our equipment so our crews are continuing to work every single day to address the impacts of these storms, which is why we appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”

