The best way to celebrate Halloween is with costumes and candy. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office will have plenty of both with this year’s cops and goblins event.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating event.

“It’s a ton of fun you get to see all the cool equipment get candy and it’s obviously safe,” Melissa McCormack with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A safe way to celebrate after all the devastation the community has recently dealt with

“You can’t stop fun not at all,” said McCormack.

CCSO says they have more than two tons of candy to give away because of donations.

There was also a boat, a swat truck, and a helicopter from the sheriff’s office the kids could interact with.

“So that was us during the hurricanes were usually the first people around to get them out of situations as quick as possible,” said Shane Engelauf, Chief Pilot at CCSO.

It is safe to say that after the hurricanes, this event was a good way to bring the people of Charlotte County together.