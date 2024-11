Last season, Seacrest Country Day School celebrated their third straight state championship in volleyball. Now, the Stingrays are back in the Final Four of the state volleyball playoffs in Class 1A.

“I feel like we do have a lot of pressure on us cause its like three back to back state champions,” Seacrest outside hitter Claudia Beach said. “So it was very reliving knowing that we were going to keep going. But I feel like we knew we were going to do it.”

This is middle blocker Joelle Joffe’s first year with Seacrest. She wants to help continue the dynasty, especially for her fellow seniors.

“Adding a fourth to that for some of them will make me feel accomplished that they can do that for four years,” Joffe said. “It’ll make me feel accomplished that you know they can do that for four years and helping them get there would be an honor for me.”

“These championships are sometimes equal in a lot of ways,” Seacrest head coach Andy Wimmer said. “You have two pretty equal teams. So its the small things that will get us over the hump.”

In Class 2A, First Baptist Academy is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2020. The Lions hope to return to campus with the program’s first state title.

“That was the goal all along ever since I was in sixth grade,” First Baptist senior Zara Stewart said. “And its great to win a state championship or get to the state championship in any other grade but senior year its a little more special.”

“It’s going to take everyone to be on their A game,” First Baptist volleyball head coach Marcie Walker said. “And you know they’re very capable of doing that and it’s just hoping all the pieces come together at the same time.”

“I’m super proud of my team and I think its an opportunity to win states and show everyone what we can do as an underrated, smaller Christian private school,” First Baptist outside hitter Payton Gerrick said.

In total, Southwest Florida has five volleyball teams packing their bags for Winter Haven.

Lemon Bay will compete for the 4A State Championship. In 5A, Port Charlotte are regional champions for the first time in five years. Moore Have is also advancing to the Final Four in the Rural Class.