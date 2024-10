The South Fort Myers Wolfpack and the Lely Trojans will battle it out Friday night in our WINK News week 11 Game of the Week.

The Trojans are destined for the playoffs.

“We kind of approach every game like it’s the Super Bowl,” Lely Head Coach Ben Hammer said.

This time around, they’re playing for playoff seeding, not the Lombardi Trophy.

Winning out is crucial if South wants a chance in the postseason.

“My hope is that one of these last two games, if not both these last two games, we can kind of find ourselves and be comfortable in who we are,” South Fort Myers Head Football Coach Matt Holderfield said.

Despite a week 10 loss to Dunbar, South’s defense tallied seven sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries, so senior tackle Danilo Ibarra is confident going up against one of the area’s best offenses in Lely.

“We’re looking to finish out the year strong and I don’t think anybody’s really looking at us in a big way. I think we could come out here and surprise a lot of these teams that we have left,” Ibarra said.

Both the Wolfpack and the Trojans are 4-4, but unlike South, Lely is guaranteed a playoff berth because of its district win.

First, the Trojans must finish out the regular season without running back Nino Joseph.

Lely showed no signs of struggle last week beating Bonita Springs 56-21 behind Carter Quinn’s 83 percent completion rate, five touchdowns and 382 yards.

Senior wide receiver Gage Rice hauled in three scores and racked up 225 yards on 11 receptions.

“Our team is very versatile,” Rice said. “When you have a lot of versatility on the field. You can kind of just play around with your chess pieces.”

On Friday night only one will call ‘checkmate’ in the squad’s first meeting in three years. The last win went to the Wolfpack 33-7.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Trojan Stadium.

WINK News will have live coverage of the game at 6, 7 and 11 p.m.