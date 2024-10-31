WINK News

New FEMA disaster recovery center in Charlotte County

A new FEMA disaster recovery center has opened in the Tringali Park Community Center.

For those still looking for help with hurricane recovery efforts, a new FEMA disaster recovery center has opened its doors in Charlotte County.

The center aims to provide community members in need of disaster aid with information from Florida agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Those affected can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

The center is located at the Tringali Park Community Center in Englewood and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

