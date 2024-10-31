New FEMA disaster recovery center in Charlotte County

WINK News
For those looking for help with hurricane recovery efforts, a new FEMA disaster recovery center has opened its doors in Charlotte County.
Red tide has begun to appear in the Southwest Florida area from Tampa and Sarasota, with high concentrations in Charlotte County.
A new retail mall is planned along Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda following a developer’s $6.1 million purchase of 18 acres.
Anne Lang, the woman found guilty on three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide, will be back in court for sentencing.
The path to the local broker’s role in a “home run” series of transactions began with him slipping a sheet of notebook paper under a closed office door, five years ago.
Fishermen’s Village will reopen Nov. 1 after undergoing electrical repairs following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9.
The Lee County sand cleanup operation will be temporarily suspended while crews are diverted toward collecting hurricane debris.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pickup truck crash that killed three people and critically injured one person in Glades County.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced free vouchers for its Gopher Tortoise license plates.
The Weather Authority is tracking dry and breezy conditions, making for an ideal trick-or-treating environment for this Halloween.
Alice Cooper, the “Godfather of Shock Rock,” will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
The Clewiston Police Department is conducting an active investigation within a home on South Lopez Street.
Aubrey Jewett is a Political Science Professor at the University of Central Florida. He said that campaigns are trying to find non-traditional means of contacting voters.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
Thousands of people in Collier County are without power on Wednesday night.
For those still looking for help with hurricane recovery efforts, a new FEMA disaster recovery center has opened its doors in Charlotte County.
The center aims to provide community members in need of disaster aid with information from Florida agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Those affected can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
The center is located at the Tringali Park Community Center in Englewood and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.