Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking dry and breezy conditions, making for an ideal trick-or-treating environment for this Halloween.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Halloween, expect mild and breezy conditions for your trick-or-treating plans. The warmer conditions will continue into this weekend, and as a healthy reminder, remember to adjust your clocks for daylight savings.”

Thursday

Happy Halloween!

Sun and clouds with a stray shower will be with us for your Thursday afternoon plans.

Winds will be breezy once again, with gusts between 20 – 30 mph.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mainly dry conditions with breezy weather will be in the forecast for trick-or-treating plans!

Friday

Mild and humid start for your Friday morning plans.

While most will stay dry, a few showers will be possible throughout the day.

Despite the chance of rain, dry conditions are expected for football Friday night games across Southwest Florida.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday

Mild and humid conditions continue Saturday morning.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are forecast, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Saturday afternoon, winds will continue to be breezy, with gusts between 20 – 30 mph.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists are monitoring the Caribbean as tropical development is possible over the next 7 days.

Models highlight a broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean that can slowly strengthen as it moves gradually to the northwest.

Models remain quite inconsistent about how this area develops but are more consistent about this area’s moisture tracking into the Gulf of Mexico.

WINK Weather Authority Meteorologists said, “Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are a lot cooler now than in August and September, but weak development can still be possible.”

So far this season, we have seen 15 named storms, 10 of which developed into hurricanes and 4 of which developed into major hurricanes.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.