Boil water notice lifted in South Fort Myers area

Wawa is recalling 60,000 tumblers because of a safety hazard with metal straws.
After taking necessary precautions, Lee County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice that affected 420 residences and 15 commercial sites for South Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a possible development in the Gulf of Mexico that is slowly gaining strength.
The Southwest Florida International Airport has announced its RSWRemote parking option for Thanksgiving travelers.
La Santa Tacos & Tequilas in North Naples was forced to change its name by another user of the La Santa name.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75, three miles south of Corkscrew Road in Lee County.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Friday with the possibility of afternoon and evening showers.
It’s a Halloween miracle! The owner of a popular haunted house in Port Charlotte thought this year would be its last, but the community isn’t ready to say farewell.
New information has been released about the 2-year-old Clewiston boy who died from a single gunshot wound.
A neighborhood in Bointa has had more than five power outages in one night. Many residents are wondering, ‘When will it come to an end?’
The Marco Island restoration project that began in 2022 will continue after being paused by Hurricane Milton.
On Fort Myers Beach recovery efforts from the back-to-back storms still have a long way to go. With the debris mostly cleaned up, the beach now needs some nourishment.
The best way to celebrate Halloween is with costumes and candy. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office will have plenty of both with this year’s cops and goblins event.
Thousands of baby sea turtles have hatched and have made their way to their forever home on Sanibel Island, marking the end of nesting season.
A 45-year-old man appeared in court charged in connection to an incident that happened on Colonial Boulevard near Ortiz Avenue.
The notice was first placed on Wednesday.
This affected McGregor Boulevard from Port Comfort Road west to Sanibel Toll Plaza, Punta Rassa Road, Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp and Sanibel Toll Plaza.
Utility services were interrupted because Lee County Utilities stopped the flow of water to replace a fire hydrant.