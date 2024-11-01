WINK News

Boil water notice lifted in South Fort Myers area

Writer: Kendell Gordon
After taking necessary precautions, Lee County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice that affected 420 residences and 15 commercial sites for South Fort Myers.

The notice was first placed on Wednesday.

This affected McGregor Boulevard from Port Comfort Road west to Sanibel Toll Plaza, Punta Rassa Road, Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp and Sanibel Toll Plaza.

Utility services were interrupted because Lee County Utilities stopped the flow of water to replace a fire hydrant.

