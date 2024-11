Credit: UC Breaking

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 75, three miles south of Corkscrew Road in Lee County.

According to troopers, the deadly crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Friday on the northbound lanes of I-75 between Bonita Beach and Corkscrew Road.

At least one person died as a result of the crash.

According to FHP, the driver killed in the crash rear-ended the dump truck in the area of mile marker 120.

It remains unclear if additional injuries occurred from the crash.

Reports of the scene show a dump truck flipped upside down on the road's median with heavy damages.

Another vehicle sustained significant damages, shredding off the front and roof of the car.

Trooper presence is ongoing, and Lee County deputies and fire departments are responding to the scene.

Significant traffic back-ups are to be expected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

