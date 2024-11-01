Final weekend for early voting

The clock’s winding down on early voting. This is the final weekend to cast your ballot. If you haven’t voted yet, you may have to wait in line on Election Day.

Everyone is rushing to the polls in these final days, and those we spoke with told us they want to vote early because they’re a little nervous about how close this year’s election is.

We’ve already had record numbers of early voters, and they keep coming in to avoid the last-minute stress of making sure their vote is counted.

People are lining up everywhere to exercise their rights and celebrate with their “I Voted” stickers.

So far, people have told us they especially want to get out and vote early because of the abortion and marijuana amendments, but, of course, also, the presidential race itself.

“You never know what’s going to happen on that Election Day if you can’t make it or something, so I requested a mail-in ballot for the first time in my life this year, and I came here to personally hand it in,” said Julie Hartline.

We ran into a 25-year-old man who voted in this election for the first time. He told us he just felt the need to vote this time around. It’s the first time he cared, too. It gave him a sense of relief and comfort to do so, he said.

Election Day is Nov. 5.