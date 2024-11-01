Final weekend for early voting

WINK News
Neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain and arm pain can all be caused by a herniated disc. If left untreated, this can become debilitating and lead to nerve damage.
The clock’s winding down on early voting. This is the final weekend to cast your ballot. If you haven’t voted yet, you may have to wait in line on Election Day.
Wawa is recalling 60,000 tumblers because of a safety hazard with metal straws.
After taking necessary precautions, Lee County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice that affected 420 residences and 15 commercial sites for South Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a possible development in the Gulf of Mexico that is slowly gaining strength.
The Southwest Florida International Airport has announced its RSWRemote parking option for Thanksgiving travelers.
La Santa Tacos & Tequilas in North Naples was forced to change its name by another user of the La Santa name.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75, three miles south of Corkscrew Road in Lee County.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Friday with the possibility of afternoon and evening showers.
It’s a Halloween miracle! The owner of a popular haunted house in Port Charlotte thought this year would be its last, but the community isn’t ready to say farewell.
New information has been released about the 2-year-old Clewiston boy who died from a single gunshot wound.
A neighborhood in Bointa has had more than five power outages in one night. Many residents are wondering, ‘When will it come to an end?’
The Marco Island restoration project that began in 2022 will continue after being paused by Hurricane Milton.
On Fort Myers Beach recovery efforts from the back-to-back storms still have a long way to go. With the debris mostly cleaned up, the beach now needs some nourishment.
The best way to celebrate Halloween is with costumes and candy. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office will have plenty of both with this year’s cops and goblins event.
Everyone is rushing to the polls in these final days, and those we spoke with told us they want to vote early because they’re a little nervous about how close this year’s election is.
We’ve already had record numbers of early voters, and they keep coming in to avoid the last-minute stress of making sure their vote is counted.
People are lining up everywhere to exercise their rights and celebrate with their “I Voted” stickers.
So far, people have told us they especially want to get out and vote early because of the abortion and marijuana amendments, but, of course, also, the presidential race itself.
“You never know what’s going to happen on that Election Day if you can’t make it or something, so I requested a mail-in ballot for the first time in my life this year, and I came here to personally hand it in,” said Julie Hartline.
We ran into a 25-year-old man who voted in this election for the first time. He told us he just felt the need to vote this time around. It’s the first time he cared, too. It gave him a sense of relief and comfort to do so, he said.
Election Day is Nov. 5.