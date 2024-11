After three weeks of hard work clearing mountains of sand from Estero and Hickory boulevards, Lee County crews are ready to switch gears to storm debris collection along these main county roads.

“After two major hurricanes that came by that’s impacted Lee County, we’ve had a tremendous amount of sand that washed in,” said Paul Flores, Lee County Waste Collection operations manager.

Crews have collected 33,000 cubic yards so far, and there’s still sand left, but that’ll wait until after all of the debris is gone.

Flores said crews were still mobilizing Friday and are expected to be out on Hickory and Estero Saturday.

Those crews will be a welcome site by neighbors who told WINK lately they’ve felt forgotten.

“There’s a lot of focus on other communities like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, and I understand that, but we also are here,” said Valerie Zabavsky, who lives on Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Beach.

Her neighbor, Julie Walton, added, “They need to get down here and clean this area up, too. I know all of us are hurting. Everybody’s gone through a lot, but we seem to be forgotten on Hickory.”

Flores said the county has been working hard for weeks to ensure no one is forgotten, but with two hurricanes, patience is key.

“We started on Oct.14,” explained Flores. “The county has a debris contractor that’s collecting in various places throughout the county, predominantly where we started at was the highest impact areas like Matlacha, Pine Island, Island Park, Iona, McGregor and Fort Myers Shores, and our Boca [Grand] operation has not stopped.”

If you live on Hickory Boulevard or Estero Boulevard, the county asks that you please stop placing sand in the right of way while they focus on debris cleanup beginning Nov. 1.

Once the debris is removed, the county plans to return to make a final pass for sand placed in the right of way.

The county will announce a date for a final pass for sand collection in November.

“I do ask that all residents be patient,” said Flores. “I know they want services right now, but with any sort of major hurricane, it takes some time. I know it may take longer than they expect, but we will get to them. We will not forget anyone, and we will get all the debris collected throughout the county.”

Residents of Fort Myers Beach and Bonita Springs, who do not live along Estero Boulevard or Hickory Boulevard, are advised to reach out to their local city hall for any debris collection questions.

For the Town of Fort Myers Beach, visit www.fortmyersbeachfl.gov.

For the City of Bonita Springs, visit www.cityofbonitasprings.org.

Residents with questions can call Lee County Solid Waste customer service at 239-533-8000 or visit www.leegov.com/storm.