A Lehigh Acres man wants other drivers to know to pay attention. He also wants the county, city or state to put some more patrols out here.

Erik Bedolla said he had to make a split-second decision while driving on State Road 82.

“I noticed the truck just coming,” said Bedolla. “I guess that’s where they pick up their load. No stop, no nothing, and I had to slam on my breaks.”

He was driving down SR-82 as he approached the intersection at Bell Boulevard. That’s when he said a dump truck nearly hit him.

“Sometimes the question is how they actually got their CDL,” said Bedolla.

Bedolla said that he often sees people driving carelessly on SR-82.

“I grew up here. I hear people saying 82 is a dangerous road, 82 is a dangerous road,” he said.

And, unfortunately, he said, he knows it firsthand.

“I had a family member who died there actually when I was younger,” said Bedolla. “It’s always something.”

But Bedolla said the truck drivers are the most significant problem on SR-82.

“These truck drivers need to take consideration on the road,” said Bedolla. “They drive like they’re in a fast sports car. It’s a 10-ton commercial vehicle.”

The Florida Department of Transportation said they heard many concerns about SR-82.

They plan to install temporary improvements early next year and are constantly developing designs and plans to make the road safer.

FDOT said they are communicating with both the Florida Highway Patrol and Lee County Electric Cooperative regarding speedy and distracted drivers.