The City of Naples Police Department will hit 100 years of service in November of 2025, and they are now beginning their year of celebrations.

In 1925, some residents in Naples decided to become officers.

On Friday, almost 100 years later, the city hosted a centennial kick-off service at the Eva Sugden-Gomez Center.

The City of Naples Police Department honored past chiefs, lieutenants and captains, along with some fresh blue.

Jara Tobler is a Detective with the Naples Police Department. She said that this was a special occasion.

“This is something that you only get an opportunity for once to celebrate, 100 years of service,” said Tobler.

People who attended listened to stories of the past and shared laughs.

Paul Sireci joined the Naples PD in 1973. He said that this is a huge milestone he gets to watch.

“It means a lot to me,” said Sireci. “It’s almost like watching when you watch your child walk away across the stage and get their degree. It means that much to me.”

Public Information Officer Bryan McGinn said a strong relationship with the community is essential.

“We’re not just those that enforce,” said McGinn. “We don’t want that reputation of just calling us when there’s a bad problem. No, we want to be there for the good and the bad.”

Tobler said she wants to show the community that officers have more to offer.

“It’s very important that we show the community that you know we are here for them,” said Tobler.

The Naples Police Department will be having centennial events every month of the year, so keep an eye on social media and WINK News for those going forward.