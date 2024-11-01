WINK News

Wawa tumblers recalled after reported injuries

Wawa is recalling 60,000 tumblers because of a safety hazard with metal straws.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 24-ounce tumblers sold in August at Wawa convenience stores in eight states, including Florida.

The CPSC says it received four reports of laceration injuries to mouths and hands.

You can return them for a full refund or exchange the metal straw for a silicone one.

