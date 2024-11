Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Friday with the possibility of afternoon and evening showers.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Friday, expect warmer temperatures along with a few showers in the afternoon. On Saturday, isolated rain is in the forecast with more showers to be expected during the following midweek.”

Friday

Sun and clouds with a few showers for Friday afternoon and early evening.

While we will see a few showers, most of you will stay dry throughout the day.

Those few showers move offshore, leaving mainly dry conditions for Football Friday Night games across Southwest Florida.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Saturday

Mild and humid conditions continue Saturday morning. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are forecast, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Winds will continue to be breezy at times, with gusts between 15 – 25 mph Saturday afternoon.

Sunday

We’ll see sun and clouds, with dry conditions, for your Sunday plans.

Breezy winds will return as well with gusts between 20 – 30 mph.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists are monitoring the Caribbean as tropical development is possible over the next 7 days.

Models highlight a broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean that can slowly strengthen as it moves gradually to the northwest.

Models are beginning to agree on a weak tropical system developing early next week in the Caribbean.

From there, models also agreed on this area tracking towards the northwest and into the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

High pressure across the Southeast looks to push this area west and away from Southwest Florida, but a bit more rain will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay with WINK News for the latest on the tropics.

So far this season, we have seen 15 named storms, 10 of which developed into hurricanes and 4 of which developed into major hurricanes. Hurricane season ends on November 30.