Red tide is smelly. Red tide is painful. At times, it can take you by surprise.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, and teary eyes.

Satellite maps show red tide creeping more toward the south from offshore of Pinellas County. The Weather Authority team put together an updated map as of Friday afternoon, which shows the concentrations in the Gulf. The Weather Authority, November 1, 2024

“It’s in low to moderate concentrations off the coast of Lee County. Not necessarily in the nearshore waters, you know, along the beach currently, at the moment,” explained Joel Caouette, Environmental Biologist with the Sanibel Natural Resources Department.

While there were no signs of red tide on Sanibel, beachgoers know it is serious business.

Lee County does not currently have a red tide warning.

“A couple of years ago, we were up at Cayo Costa and the red tide was really bad. I mean, it hurt your chest, and it smelled terrible,” added Bill Fate.

“Been through Hurricane Ian and saw dead fish everywhere, and we still enjoy coming out here,” said one woman.

They all hope it stays well offshore; no one wants a repeat of the Sanibel 2018 red tide.

“We saw massive fish kills, millions of fish on our beaches, impacts to wildlife, things of that nature. I don’t want to say it was unprecedented, but definitely a rare event, you know, when it comes to red tide,” said Caouette. Beach cleanup from red tide on Aug. 3, 2018.

The whole island was impacted, not just the beaches.

“Red tide can have a negative impact on visitation, which impacts our businesses here on the island,” said John Lai, Sanibel Chamber of Commerce.

“It can be devastating for local wildlife and the environment as a whole,” Caouette said.

But Sanibel is currently in the clear.

“If you think about the geography of Sanibel Island, it sits in the Gulf, kind of like a cup. So you could be on one beach, and you know, say, Lighthouse Beach, which is, you know, at the tip of Sanibel, and not experience any red tide conditions,” stated Caouette.

Caouette advised beachgoers to monitor the FWC website and consult healthcare providers if they have pre-existing conditions.

Red Tide Resources