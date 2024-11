Saturday is the last day of early voting for several counties throughout Southwest Florida.

Early voting turnout has been huge for several counties, from Lee to Collier County.

Collier County hit 100,000 voters as of Saturday. Voters said the voting process has been a breeze, from waiting less in line at the polls to casting their ballots by mail.

The early voting process is most likely the reason Southwest Florida has high early voter turnout in most counties.

Lee County has over 160,000 people who’ve voted as of Saturday. Residents said with Election Day getting closer, they wanted to cast their ballots early versus on Election Day.

Chase Hedrick is a voter and he said he is excited to be voting in his first presidential election.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to cast my vote,” said Hedrick. “This is actually the first time I’m able to vote in a full presidential election. I’m only 21 at the moment, so this is a really big moment for me, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

David Kalish is also a voter and he said that the process was easy for him.

“I voted last week,” said Kalish. “It worked out well. I was in and out like the wind.” Over 50% of the people in the Cape have been out voting already. So I think it’s wonderful.”

Amber Young is a Lee County voter who said she feels positive about the information she received on the candidates.

“I’m feeling confident that my vote is going to make a difference,” said Young. “I just went on to vote in Lee County, and it gave me descriptions about each candidate, told me about them in more detail, so I knew I was making good decisions about who I cast my ballot for.”

The general election is on Tuesday, November 5.