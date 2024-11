The Weather Authority says Saturday is starting nice and dry with some passing clouds and pleasant conditions.

Temperatures are in the low 70s across Southwest Florida. By the afternoon, temperatures will be warmer than normal, topping out in the upper 80s.

Clouds will increase as the day goes on, and spotty to isolated showers will work their way through the area later in the day. It’s not going to be a washout, but showers will be around.

Don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour tonight! Our new sunrise time tomorrow morning is 6:39 a.m. The sun will set on Sunday evening an hour earlier, at 5:42 p.m.

Sunday

Sunday is expected to be a bit drier than Saturday with more sun and clouds in play.

A stray shower is possible with temperatures staying warm, reaching the upper 80s yet again.

Temperatures this time of year are normally around 84 degrees, so we are expecting to be about four degrees above that by the afternoon hours.

This week

While the weekend is expected to wrap up on a dry note, tropical moisture will be working its way toward Southwest Florida, increasing our rain chances this upcoming work week, especially by midweek.

Scattered rain is expected with breezy conditions returning back into the forecast.

Boating

Winds are out of the east-northeast today around 10-15 knots. There is a moderate chop in our bays.

Boating conditions will be similar on Sunday, but choppier by the start of the work week.

Tropics

With just under a month left of hurricane season, we are watching three areas in the tropics:

An area in the North Atlantic has a medium, 60% chance of developing as it meanders a few hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores. This has developed into what will be a short-lived tropical depression or storm before entering a more unfavorable environment.

An area of low pressure near Puerto Rico also has a chance for development, though it only has a low, 10% chance of developing in the next week.

Finally, we are keeping an eye on an area in the Southwestern Caribbean that has a high, 80% chance of developing over the next week. A tropical depression is likely to form this upcoming week as this area of showers and storms drifts north-northwestward.