Two months ago, WINK News introduced you to Yogi, a pup who had been at the Humane Society of Naples for 797 days due to his shyness.

His story went viral, and we’re happy to say he found the perfect home and an owner who changed his life.

And now, two dogs who have been at the shelter even longer than Yogi need your help.

Stephanie Lewis is the Director of Animal Programs at the Humane Society of Naples.

“We’d like to think that the dogs we have here in the shelter haven’t become the dogs they’re meant to be when they go home,” said Lewis. “Then their world blossoms for them, and with training and love and time, they can become the perfect dog for someone.”

That’s Lewis’s hope for Shyla, who has been here for over 1,463 days.

“She’s been here four years,” said Lewis.

Lewis said that Sabie, who has been with the shelter for more than 1300 days might have never lived with a family.

“Sabie, we do not think, has ever been in a home in his life,” said Lewis.

Lewis said while Shyla is reserved around strangers, at just 40 pounds, she is the staff’s baby.

“We love to go sit in her kennel and just cuddle with her in the mornings,” said Lewis.

And if you’re looking for a dog that is just as happy on the couch as in the yard, Sabie is your boy.

“Whatever you want out of a dog, Sabie can give it to you. He’s all-purpose, basically.

Lewis said whoever opens their heart to these dogs will feel the love returned a hundred times over.

“These dogs are special,” said Lewis. “They love their people so strongly that once you’re one of their people, the look they give you with their eyes is the best feeling in the world.”

“If you can become their bright spot, they’ll become yours,” said Lewis.

For more information on the Humane Society of Naples go to their website.