The Weather Authority is tracking another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

More sunshine is in the forecast today, with just a stray shower expected into the afternoon.

We will have a nice breeze out of the northeast throughout the afternoon, which will stick with us for the start of the work week.

Monday

Rain chances tick up some for Monday with isolated rain.

Temperatures will again hit the upper 80s for our highs, about 4-5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Breezy conditions will continue into the afternoon.

This week

Rain chances increase throughout the week thanks to a surge of tropical moisture.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected Tuesday through Thursday with cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s this week.

Boating

Winds are out of the east-northeast, picking up as the afternoon and evening goes on.

Our bays have a moderate chop, with choppier conditions ahead for the start of the work week.

The Gulf water temperature is at a warm 76 degrees.