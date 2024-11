This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a fatal shooting, criminal mischief and a drug sting. Robert Dean Lawrence. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a man accused of being connected to a fatal Sunday shooting on Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

Police arrested Robert Dean Lawrence, 45, on Monday after a report of a man being shot on Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue the day before.

Upon arrival, police discovered the dead victim, stripped down to his underwear, lying in the grassy area by the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

FMPD interviewed a female witness driving westbound at Colonial who noticed a black SUV swerving on the roadway.

According to the witness, the vehicle abruptly swerved in front of her vehicle, causing her vehicle to brake immediately and slamming into the rear of the SUV.

Before the witness exited her vehicle to assess the damage, a man allegedly dragged a man from the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Other witnesses of the scene said that they saw the victim stumble out from the passenger side of the SUV, where he later fell into the grassy area.

The witnesses then mentioned seeing a man take off the clothing of the shooting victim before returning to the SUV.

Authorities in Lehigh Acres located the SUV, which reportedly had a matte or flat black finish and distinct stickers on the rear driver and passenger sides.

The female witness on the scene later identified Lawrence through a police photo lineup, where he was arrested.

Lawrence has been charged with drug possession and robbery with a weapon.

Aaron Sucraymundo Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Bonita Springs man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly breaking into a cell phone store and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after midnight on Oct. 20, deputies responded to the Pronto Giros.

Surveillance footage showed a man shattering a front window, gaining entry, and running around the business.

The man then proceeds to smash multiple display cases and throw computer monitors.

The LCSO K-9 Unit tracked from the store to a residence located a block away. At the home, deputies found a blood trail to a back window.

Inside the home, deputies found 19-year-old Aaron Sucraymundo wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the surveillance video.

Deputies also recovered eight stolen iPhones and an assortment of charging cords hidden in the room.

Sucraymundo is being charged with burglary of a business, grand theft, and criminal mischief. He also had an outstanding warrant for a traffic infraction.

Michael Banks Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office clerk has been caught in a major drug sting after allegedly sharing confidential information.

According to LCSO, Savannah Georges told the wife of an accused drug dealer that investigators were going to search their home.

Deputies arrested the accused drug dealer, 35-year-old Michael Banks. They found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and guns inside his Fort Myers home.

Banks was already facing separate charges for drug trafficking in Lee County.