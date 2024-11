Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a mission, and he is willing to spend his own cash to win it.

Right now, the Florida governor is doing his best to prevent amendments 3 and 4 from passing.

You’ve seen the commercials bashing both and telling you to vote no, while the governor has been on the front lines preaching the same thing.

DeSantis’ name is not on any ballot, but many experts believe the Florida governor could be the biggest winner or biggest loser in this election.

“Part of his political future is now wrapped up in these things because he has taken such a hard stance against them,” said University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett.

Jewett told WINK News DeSantis has made himself the face in the fight against Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, and Amendment 4, which would protect a woman’s right to an abortion at any time and for any reason.

For weeks, the governor has toured the state holding news conferences and blanketed the airwaves with commercials to send a strong “vote no” message. When he stopped in Naples, he said abortion on demand is just wrong.

“I think everyone believes there needs to be a limit, and that limit needs to recognize the life of the unborn child and the pain they can go through when you have really gruesome abortion procedures, particularly six months or more,” he said.

Jewett said he believes the governor does feel strongly that amendments 4 and 3 are wrong, but he said that DeSantis is “worried about his political future.”

DeSantis wants to be president and hopes he’s next in line if former president Donald Trump wins or loses. That’s why he’s on the record disagreeing with Trump about recreational marijuana.

On the campaign trail, the governor mocked states that support legal weed. Now, that’s turned into a warning.

“Beaches, parks, restaurants, you name it, it will be Colorado on steroids,” DeSantis said last week.

If Floridians reject amendments 3 and 4, Jewett believes DeSantis will declare victory. However, if Amendments 3 and/or 4 pass, the headlines may read “DeSantis defeated.”