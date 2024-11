Cape Coral High School JROTC students will march to honor our veterans.

For these young cadets, the Cape Coral Veterans Day parade this Saturday is more than just another assignment; it’s a chance to show respect and follow in the footsteps of family members who served.

These students have been working hard, practicing their drills and learning how to march as a team, but what stands out is the mix of emotions they are feeling as they prepare to honor veterans on this special day.

“Terrifyingly happy and scared,” said Josmary Green, a Cape Coral High School JROTC student.

Gaetano Woodworgh, a Cape Coral High School JROTC student, said, “Excited, a little nervous, but I’m ready for it.”

Woodworgh is inspired by his brother, who is in the Army. For him, Saturday’s parade has a deeper meaning.

“To me, it’s to honor the veterans and what they’ve done for our country because I think that not many people will understand how much they do for our country, how important it is to honor them,” Woodworgh said.

Master Sergeant Cevester Granville, the JROTC instructor, feels the students understand the sacrifice.

“We tell them the purpose of Veterans Day is to honor all those individuals that went out there to serve. The reason why you have these rights and these privileges is because of the sacrifices that the soldiers made to protect your rights,” Granville said.

These students have been training hard to ensure they’re ready for the big day, and for some, the parade is just a first step toward their own future service.

“I’m definitely thinking military somewhere in my future,” Green said.

“I’d want to be a combat medic, maybe in Rangers, too,” Woodworgh said.

It’s a proud moment for Granville as a teacher and a veteran.

“I think it’s pretty cool having kids come out on a day off to celebrate us as veterans, let us know that they think about us and they appreciate us,” Granville said.

If you’d like to see these students in action and honor our veterans, the Cape Coral Veterans Day parade takes place Saturday morning starting at 11 on the south side of Cape Coral Parkway, heading west from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street.