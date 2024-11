A battle intensifies on Oceanside Avenue in Port Charlotte between neighbors and an endless bombardment of car noises.

Modified mufflers have become a nuisance and headache as there is no city ordinance against the modification of vehicles.

WINK News spoke with Rose Reyes, a frustrated neighbor, regarding the overwhelming noise and how it’s affected her.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s very time-consuming in my life, and it’s really obnoxious behavior,” said Reyes. “I won’t go to my car in the evening. I have to be careful when I come home from work. I got two dash cams. I have my Ring [camera]. I have another camera, and I have two other Rings that I’m gonna install. I mean, that’s ridiculous that I have to live like that.”

Reyes presented WINK News with footage of the loud vehicle noises via her Ring front porch camera.

She contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; however, deputies can do little without catching the alleged modifiers in the act.

While Florida law bans the use of modified mufflers, law enforcement must witness the act occur before an arrest can be made.

“They need to be able to enforce the rules and get them to stop making this noise. I mean, I’m not sure what the true intent of the car is being so loud for. I don’t know what that purpose is but to be annoying and make your other neighbors feel nervous,” said Reyes.

WINK News contacted the sheriff’s office for a statement.

A spokesperson responded that the Ring camera footage is insufficient evidence as the video could be modified.