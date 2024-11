With just hours now until the election, WINK News wants to highlight a few local races that haven’t gotten as much attention. One of them is the election of Lee County’s next superintendent of schools.

When the previous superintendent left for a new job Dr. Ken Savage was named the interim head of the school district.

Now, for the first time since the 1970s, voters have the chance to vote for the Lee County Schools superintendent.

“I like the fact that they went back to having that being an elected position so that the parents have an input in that,” said Pamela Jones, a mother in Lee County.

Back in 2022, voters made it clear they wanted the position to be elected with 62% voting for the change.

“I feel it’s important in light of what’s been happening politically in, you know, since COVID, and you know, parents wanting to be involved with their children’s education,” said Creasha Weglarz, a Lee County grandmother.

And now that they have a say, parents aren’t taking it lightly.

“I have two more years in the school system, and then I won’t have any more kids going to school, so in that time, I want to make sure that I have an input and what I think is most important for her,” said Jones.

The two candidates on the ballot are Victor Arias and Denise Carlin.

Carlin is a retired Lee County educator who spent 32 years in the district while Arias is a longtime local attorney who worked with two superintendents for seven years.

Both candidates spent a large part, if not the majority, of their lives in Lee County.

“I think it’s important to know who they are and to make sure it’s a strong candidate,” Weglarz.

Whoever wins will serve a four-year term ending in 2028.

If you have yet to vote and still need some convincing, mom Pamela Jones puts it best:

“You should always vote if it’s just local or not. Otherwise, your voice isn’t heard, and you can’t complain or take credit for anything that happens,” said Jones.

You still have time to cast your vote. The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.