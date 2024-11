The bullet holes left behind by shots heard in a normally quiet Cape Coral neighborhood scared one woman into buying security cameras for her home.

The bullet holes are from what the Cape Coral Police Department is calling a fight that ended in gunfire Saturday morning.

It happened at a short-term rental home located on Southwest 14th Place, just north of Cape Coral Parkway West and East of Chiquita Boulevard South.

WINK News reported that no one got injured, and so far, no one has been arrested either.

Cape Coral police said they are pursuing every lead.

Neighbors told WINK News reporter Asha Patel that they have seen and heard parties and people coming and going at all times of night, which is uncommon for the area.

Ashley McNaughton has lived on Southwest 14 Place in Cape Coral for six years and has never woken up to gunshots until the shooting that morning.

“About 2:45 in the morning, we both awoke to pop, pop, pop, pop,” McNaughton said to WINK. “A few minutes went by, and I heard another pop, pop, pop, pop, and that wasn’t fireworks, and then I knew that that was gunfire.”

Cape Coral police said they responded to the home on calls for shots fired.

“When this was happening, you could all of a sudden hear all the sirens like it was half of the PD had shown up here, which I was thankful for; eight or nine of my neighbors had called,” she said.

No one was shot or hurt; they said nearby homes were damaged by stray bullets.

“A gun casing in her driveway; they have a bullet hole on her garage door,” explained McNaughton.

She said this isn’t her first time seeing a crowd at the house.

“I walk my dog every morning,” she said. “There’s a handful of us that walk our animals, and there was a party going on here.”

She really wants something to be done because violence like this is uncommon in the neighborhood.

“When something like this happens, it is a one-off,” said McNaughton.

The CCPD said detectives are actively investigating and pursuing any leads, but there is no word on whether there are persons of interest at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.