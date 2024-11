Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority meteorologists are monitoring the Caribbean as Potential Tropical System #18 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Rafael.

From there, Rafael is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane as it moves through the Northwestern Caribbean and into the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Models have consistently kept Rafael’s center southwest and offshore of Southwest Florida as high pressure builds across the southeast.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Rafael will be a small system as it passes to our Southwest. This will keep the worst and most impactful conditions offshore and near its center.”

Right now, storm surge looks to be minimal, if not even slightly negative, as we’ll see an east and southeast wind.

Breezy conditions are likely, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Flooding will not be an issue as rain totals only look to be between 0.50 – 1.50″.

The center of this system looks to head towards the Northern Gulf Coast states and make landfall along and near the Louisiana coast this weekend.

Even though the system’s center looks to stay offshore and make landfall in our Northwest,

The Weather Authority Meteorologists say “that tropical moisture will be streaming in and leading to scattered rain and storms for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”

It is important to note that, due to the time change, updates from the National Hurricane Center will come at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 10 p.m., and 4 a.m. instead of the traditional times we are used to throughout the hurricane season.

Stay with WINK News for the latest on this strengthening system in the Caribbean.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.