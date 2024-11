Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm start to the workweek with breezy conditions and a chance of showers this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect breezy conditions for this Monday along with a chance of scattered showers. This pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Monday

Sun and clouds with a few showers for your Monday afternoon plans.

Breezy conditions continue today with an East wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday

Starting milder and more humid for your Tuesday morning commute.

Tropical moisture will stream in with scattered rain and storms moving in throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Plan on another warm and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday

Tropical moisture will move in as the Weather Authority watches potential Tropical Storm Rafael tracking offshore and Southwest of Southwest Florida.

The central area of Rafael is forecast to stay quite a bit offshore, but tropical moisture and scattered storms will still be likely.

Expect breezy conditions to continue with highs in the mid-to upper 80s.