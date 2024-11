It’s a chance to see what the past was like. Forty-one years ago, the City of Sanibel put items in a time capsule to be opened on the 50th anniversary of the city’s incorporation.

On Tuesday, WINK News was there to see what people had to say about the island decades ago.

Here are some pictures of what the island looked like back then:

There’s no telling if these pictures may be clues into what we can expect to see.

People here on Sanibel have been speculating about what might be inside.

The chair of the historic preservation committee tells us that when this time capsule was sealed, the Sanibel school played a large role, so there may be something related to that here.

Take a listen to some of their other guesses:

“Lots of times they’ll put in uniforms from that time: the city workers or photos or another popular thing is the letter, letter to the future citizens or future mayor, city manager,” said Andrea Miller, the recreation director for the City of Sanibel.

“I hope there is a letter to the mayor. Maybe they can point out the things that I should be taking care of, maybe that I’ve not thought about,” said Sanibel’s mayor Richard Johnson.

“I’m thinking we see a Junonia. I’m thinking we see some really cool photos,” said John Lai, president and CEO of the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce.

“We had a lot of businesses that were craftspeople, and I’m thinking that maybe some of the original crafts might be in there,” said Deb Gleason, chairperson of the Sanibel Historic Preservation Committee.

Two important things to mention:

This area was underwater for up to eight hours during Hurricane Ian, so there’s no telling how some of the artifacts held up. Some people may be wondering why they chose election day to do this. Well, it is exactly 50 years since the incorporation of the city, so the day really chose the City of Sanibel.

We’ll bring you the moment this capsule is opened, which should be sometime around 5 p.m.