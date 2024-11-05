WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
It is now Election Day, and two candidates for the Lee County Sheriff are vying for the position.
With Election Day in full swing, WINK News is monitoring the results of the most controversial amendments on the ballot, including Florida’s Amendment 3.
Election Day is only one day away, so it is important to know where to go and if you qualify to vote in Southwest Florida.
As Election Day ramps up, WINK News is monitoring the results of the most controversial amendments on the ballot, including Florida’s Amendment 4.
As the 2024 general election gets underway, WINK News is monitoring the election results in several local races, including the Collier County Commission race.
The Cape Coral City Council election will be decided on Tuesday. Five seats are up for grabs.
The 2024 elections are looking to be a tense battle that will have every American on the edge of their seats. In Southwest Florida, the feeling is no different.
Voters in Lee County are going to the polls to fill some crucial seats in the school district.
November 5 is election day, as politicians across the country compete for office, with Southwest Florida being no different.
The 2024 elections include several local Southwest Florida races, among them are races for two districts on the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.
Election Day is nearly upon us. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the polls will be closed, and our team will bring you the results.
A lot can change in four years. During the 2020 election, many voters masked up as they cast their ballots, and the pandemic was at the top of many voters’ minds.
Many people in parts of southwest Florida feel like they’ve dealt with more than their fair share of storm damage lately.
It’s time for Miracle Moment. Today, we meet a toddler diagnosed with a disease without known prevention or cure.
Poll workers gear up for a busy Tuesday in Collier County; some have been there for a while, and this year marks their first time working at a polling place for others.
As the 2024 general election gets underway, WINK News is monitoring the election results in several local races, including the Collier County Commission race.
Reporter Haley Zarcone is closely watching the outcome of the Collier County commission race in two districts.
In District 1 Republican Rick LoCastro is the incumbent who is being challenged by Michaela Kendall, who is a write-in candidate.
District 3 sees Republican Burt Saunders challenged by Richard Conover who has no party affiliation.
Refer to this article for updates regarding this race.