Collier County commission race

Reporter: Haley Zarcone
As the 2024 general election gets underway, WINK News is monitoring the election results in several local races, including the Collier County Commission race.

Reporter Haley Zarcone is closely watching the outcome of the Collier County commission race in two districts.

In District 1 Republican Rick LoCastro is the incumbent who is being challenged by Michaela Kendall, who is a write-in candidate.

District 3 sees Republican Burt Saunders challenged by Richard Conover who has no party affiliation.

Refer to this article for updates regarding this race. 

