Fort Myers City Council race for 2 wards

As the 2024 general election gets underway, WINK News is monitoring the election results in several local races, including the Fort Myers City Council ward race.

Reporter Annette Montgomery is closely watching the outcome for the Fort Myers City Council in two wards.

Overview

According to the City of Fort Myers, the Fort Myers City Council is comprised of a mayor and six councilpersons.

The mayor represents all residents citywide and is elected by registered voters across all wards. 

Each councilperson is elected by registered voters in his/her respective ward, and they represent that particular ward for a 4-year term.

A council member must reside in the ward from which he or she is elected.

Two wards are up for grabs:

Ward 2: Diana Giraldo versus Jacquelyn McMiller (to replace the retiring Johnny Streets).

Ward 4: Cindy Banyai versus Liston Bochette, who is the incumbent.

