The race for Punta Gorda City Council

It is now Election Day, and two candidates for the Lee County Sheriff are vying for the position.
With Election Day in full swing, WINK News is monitoring the results of the most controversial amendments on the ballot, including Florida’s Amendment 3.
Election Day is only one day away, so it is important to know where to go and if you qualify to vote in Southwest Florida.
As Election Day ramps up, WINK News is monitoring the results of the most controversial amendments on the ballot, including Florida’s Amendment 4.
As the 2024 general election gets underway, WINK News is monitoring the election results in several local races, including the Collier County Commission race.
The Cape Coral City Council election will be decided on Tuesday. Five seats are up for grabs.
The 2024 elections are looking to be a tense battle that will have every American on the edge of their seats. In Southwest Florida, the feeling is no different.
Voters in Lee County are going to the polls to fill some crucial seats in the school district.
November 5 is election day, as politicians across the country compete for office, with Southwest Florida being no different.
The 2024 elections include several local Southwest Florida races, among them are races for two districts on the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.
Election Day is nearly upon us. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the polls will be closed, and our team will bring you the results.
A lot can change in four years. During the 2020 election, many voters masked up as they cast their ballots, and the pandemic was at the top of many voters’ minds.
Many people in parts of southwest Florida feel like they’ve dealt with more than their fair share of storm damage lately.
It’s time for Miracle Moment. Today, we meet a toddler diagnosed with a disease without known prevention or cure.
Poll workers gear up for a busy Tuesday in Collier County; some have been there for a while, and this year marks their first time working at a polling place for others.
It is now Election Day, and three incumbents on the Punta Gorda City Council are being challenged for their districts.
Reporter Zoe Warner is closely watching the outcome for the Punta Gorda City Council.
In District 1, incumbent Donna Peterman hopes to maintain her position on the council, while competitor Jeannine Polk seeks to claim her spot.
Peterman’s platform includes preserving Punta Gorda’s historic charm, upgrading infrastructure to meet community needs, increasing economic development, lowering tax rates and improving stormwater management.
Polk’s platform calls for transparency and accountability while prioritizing community needs and advocating for the community to receive the assistance it deserves.
In District 2, incumbent Bill Dryburgh pledges to cut taxes for Punta Gorda residents, efficient development and growth for commercial properties and fiscal restraint on the city’s budget.
Challenger Gregory Julian calls for Punta Gorda’s fiscal responsibility, traffic safety improvements and responsible economic development.
Lastly, in District 4, incumbent Mayor Lynne Matthews promises to retain the “small-town” character and charm of the city, aims to keep the city affordable, and improve traffic safety and redevelopment of the downtown area.
Challenger Janis Denton seeks to become the community’s mouthpiece for the city council, addressing Punta Gorda’s fiscal irresponsibility, which includes flooding issues, drainage, freshwater quality and supply, and neglected historic buildings while maintaining the “small-town” charm of the city.
Refer to this article for updates regarding this race.