The race for Punta Gorda City Council

It is now Election Day, and three incumbents on the Punta Gorda City Council are being challenged for their districts.

District 1

In District 1, incumbent Donna Peterman hopes to maintain her position on the council, while competitor Jeannine Polk seeks to claim her spot.

Peterman’s platform includes preserving Punta Gorda’s historic charm, upgrading infrastructure to meet community needs, increasing economic development, lowering tax rates and improving stormwater management.

Polk’s platform calls for transparency and accountability while prioritizing community needs and advocating for the community to receive the assistance it deserves.

District 2

In District 2, incumbent Bill Dryburgh pledges to cut taxes for Punta Gorda residents, efficient development and growth for commercial properties and fiscal restraint on the city’s budget.

Challenger Gregory Julian calls for Punta Gorda’s fiscal responsibility, traffic safety improvements and responsible economic development.

District 4

Lastly, in District 4, incumbent Mayor Lynne Matthews promises to retain the “small-town” character and charm of the city, aims to keep the city affordable, and improve traffic safety and redevelopment of the downtown area.

Challenger Janis Denton seeks to become the community’s mouthpiece for the city council, addressing Punta Gorda’s fiscal irresponsibility, which includes flooding issues, drainage, freshwater quality and supply, and neglected historic buildings while maintaining the “small-town” charm of the city.

