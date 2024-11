The Hispanic community in Southwest Florida is seemingly divided as they cast their votes for the next president of the United States.

Throughout this election cycle, the Hispanic vote has received more attention from both parties than it has in prior cycles.

Following a joke made by roast comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump, the attention shifted specifically onto Puerto Rican voters.

The rally was held at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Hinchcliffe made a joke referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

The joke sparked a lot of discourse among Hispanic voters. For locals like Eduardo and Carolyn Alavarado, the joke did not impact their vote.

“It did not because the comment was made by a comedian,” said Eduardo. “Comedy is comedy. A joke nowadays can be offensive, but I grew up in a time and age where offensive jokes if they’re funny, they’re funny, so it’s just a joke.”

In Southwest Florida, Hispanic residents like Juan Toscano are focusing on key issues while looking for a candidate who will unite the country and promote inclusion.

“Acceptance to be here, united, just like everybody else just wants to be part of a nation,” said Toscano.

Toscano also said that the importance of voting is a family-wide conversation.

“It’s split right through the middle, even in my household, my family. My mom’s on one side, my dad is on one side,” said Toscano.