As Floridians cast their ballots, they face the choice of whether or not to vote for Florida’s Amendment 3.

With Election Day in full swing, the results of the most controversial amendments on the ballot, including Florida's Amendment 3.

Amendment 3 would make marijuana legal for recreational use in the state.

Overview

Amendment 3 proposes the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Currently, the possession and use of marijuana for non-medical purposes is illegal under both state and federal law.

Those in violation of this law face criminal prosecution depending on the amount of marijuana they have been found to possess.

If passed, Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana, allowing individuals over the age of 21 to possess up to three ounces of marijuana. In doing so, Florida would join Washington D.C., as well as 24 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

For the initiative to pass, it needs a “yes” vote from 60% of Florida voters.

