Lee County race for Sheriff

Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Mike Hollow

It is now Election Day, and two candidates for the Lee County Sheriff are vying for the position.

Reporter Annalise Iraola is closely watching the outcome for the Lee County Sheriff.

The candidates running for Lee County Sheriff are incumbent Sheriff Carmine Marceno and write-in candidate Mike Hollow.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Sheriff Carmine Marceno served Suffolk County until moving to Southwest Florida, where he joined the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

While employed with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Marceno worked as a patrol deputy and was a member of numerous specialty units within the agency.

He transitioned to a larger public liaison role in community policing, eventually serving as Executive Officer.

In 2012, Sheriff Carmine Marceno received Collier County’s Distinguished Public Service Award, given to the county’s top public servant.

His experience led him to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a Captain. There, he served as Sheriff Mike Scott’s executive officer and later served as Undersheriff for more than two years.

Marceno was appointed Sheriff of Lee County in 2018 by Florida Gov. Rick Scott. During this appointment, Marceno received several honors and accolades for his leadership, zero-tolerance stance on crime, and service to the residents of Lee County.

Mike Hollow

Write-in candidate Mike Hollow began his public service career In January of 1999 as an EMS in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area.

He also has a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice, with an emphasis on Public Administration.

After several years, he transitioned into law enforcement as a police officer. In 2004, Hollow relocated and became a sheriff’s deputy in Lee County.

In September, Hollow claimed he’d gone to the FBI with accusations against Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

He’s running on a platform against corruption in the sheriff’s office and what he calls the “good old boy system” that plagues the county.

Refer to this article for updates regarding this race.