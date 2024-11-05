Lee County Superintendent election; School Board District 7

Lee County Superintendent of Schools candidate Denise Carlin (left) and Victor Arias. CREDIT: WINK News

Voters in Lee County are going to the polls to fill some crucial seats in the school district.

Anchor Taylor Wirtz will monitor the election race for the superintendent of schools race and School Board District 7 in Lee County.

Lee County Superintendent of Schools

For the first time since 1974, voters will have the opportunity to elect a superintendent of schools.

The school board no longer has the power to hire or fire a superintendent to oversee the running of the 33rd-largest school district in the nation.

Now, the only requirement is that candidates live in Lee County.

The two options for voters are Republican candidate Denise Carlin and her opponent, Democratic candidate Victor Arias.

Lee County School Board District 7 runoff

The seat is one of the seven on the school board, which sets policies and rules for the District’s administration.

Cathleen Morgan has decided not to run for re-election; Sheridan Chester will run as her replacement.

Chester will run against Vanessa Chaviano for the District 7 seat on the school board.

Refer to this article for updates regarding these races.