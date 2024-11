Voters in Lee County are going to the polls to decide the next supervisor of elections.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto will monitor the election race for the Lee County Supervisor of Elections.

The supervisor of elections is responsible for overseeing the county’s elections, including voter registration and education.

The candidates are incumbent Tommy Doyle, seeking his third term, and Mick Peters, a commercial mortgage broker and entrepreneur.

In August, allegations of Doyle’s extramarital affair with one of his employees in 2019 came to light after it was reported by the Miami Independent.

Despite the news of the affair, Doyle beat Peters with 80% of the vote during the Primary Election on Aug 21.

His opponent, Peters, is a fellow Republican who has been a resident of Lee County since 2011.

He obtained his broker’s license in 2000 and has worked in the finance industry for North Carolina National Bank, among other companies.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto is in downtown Fort Myers at the main election office and will provide us with the latest results.

Refer to this article for updates regarding this race.