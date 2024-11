Aside from the presidential and local races, many people are watching the battle for the U.S. Senate.

In Florida’s U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Rick Scott faces Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former U.S. representative from Miami-Dade County.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is in Miami waiting for election results while Senator Rick Scott will watch the results come in at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs.

“Get out and vote. Everybody needs to vote,” said Scott.

Scott, a former Florida governor turned senator, is campaigning on continuing his fight for Florida families and holding Washington and democrats accountable.

He promises to “rescue America” from the destruction he attributes to President Joe Biden.

“The woke left controls the executive branch, a lot of our government, academia and Hollywood. We’ve got to change this,” said Scott.

Scott is seeking a second term in the Senate and has stated that if elected, he’ll replace Republican Senator Mitch McConnell as the next GOP leader.

“In the State of Florida, we are going to show the rest of the country who we are,” said Mucarsel-Powell.

Mucarsel-Powell, a former U.S. representative, is campaigning on lowering costs.

According to Ballotpedia, Mucarsel-Powell supports Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana statewide, and Amendment 4, which would make abortion legal statewide, both of which Scott opposes.

“Protecting a woman’s reproductive right to make her own choice, free of government interference, is a basic right. When Rick Scott starts attacking a right like that, he won’t stop there,” said Mucarsel-Powell.

The outcome of the race could have a big impact on the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Democrats currently hold the majority the U.S. Senate in a tight lead with 51-49.

Scott first became a senator six years ago with 50% of the vote over incumbent Bill Nelson.

His supporters hope for a victory tonight. WINK News will keep you updated.