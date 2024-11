All eyes are on the presidential election between Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

The clock is ticking to let your voice be heard before polls close in Florida at 7 p.m., this Election Day Tuesday.

WINK News anchor Russ McCaskey is live outside the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach where later tonight, Donald Trump will address his supporters, but first, the votes need to be cast and counted.

On Tuesday morning WINK News went to a local diner to see how people were feeling about the election. It was packed with hungry customers, many of whom had voted today.

Most told WINK they are excited about election day and excited to voice their opinion, while others say they are just ready for it to be over.

Everyone expects it to be a long night but most of the people said they plan on staying up and watching the results come in.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt is stationed inside the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where Trump spoke briefly with reporters and called out one of his famous former friends, Oprah Winfrey.

During Harris’ rally in Philadelphia last night Winfrey warned that a vote for Trump could mean the end of our democracy.

Then she got specific, saying a Trump victory might lead to the end of presidential elections as we know them.

“It is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” said Winfrey, “and let me be very clear: if you do not make sure that the people in your life can get to the polls, that is a mistake. Deciding not to decide – that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future.”

Trump didn’t like what heard.

“I think Oprah should be ashamed of herself to say that, she should be ashamed,” he said to reporters. “She knows me. She wanted to run with me as a vice president. She was gonna be the vice president. She wrote me a letter. It’s in the book and now she goes and makes statements like that. She’s a divider.”

Reporters from across the world are jam-packed into the Palm Beach Convention Center. Soon, 4,000 to 5,000 Trump supporters will join them.

Trump himself hopes to make an appearance but made no promises.