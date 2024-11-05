5 seats in Cape Coral City Council to eb decided on Election Day

WINK News
The Cape Coral City Council election will be decided on Tuesday. Five seats are up for grabs.
Below is the list of seats and their candidates.
Sheppard is the incumbent council member for District 2. He is running for his second and final term. Sheppard owns Sheppard Landscape and Palm Source Pine Island, LLC. He has lived in Cape Coral since 1999.
Lehmann is a retired registered nurse who has lived in District 2 since 2004. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and accounting and has been involved in the Save Jaycee Park movement.
District 2 covers Southwest Cape Coral.
Donnell was a Lee County School District educator and a retired U.S. Marine commissioned officer. He’s also a former Cape Coral City Council member, serving District 7 from 2007 to 2015.
McCormick said that she is a career civil servant who has served for 35 years. During that time, she worked with the Florida Department of Children and Families.
District 3 covers the eastern and middle portion of Cape Coral
Carr is the incumbent, having served in District 4 since December 2023. He was appointed to the vacant seat left by former councilmember Patty Cummings. Carr is a former law enforcement officer who served for 25 years. He was the Director of Professional Standards for the School District of Lee County and the Code Compliance Manager for the City of Cape Coral.
Nelson is a former Cape Coral City Council member who served in District 4 from 2017-2022. She is currently the Executive Director of Dress for Success Southwest Florida. She has also worked with Goodwill Industries and was the Executive Director for the Uncommon Friends Foundation and the Captiva Erosion Prevention District.
Kilraine has been a resident of Cape Coral for 20 years. He has almost 50 years of business experience.
Pease is the current Director of Cape Coral Technical College and the co-founder of the “Keep Our Parks and Rec” community group. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from the University of Florida and a Master of Arts in Education Policy and Leadership from the University of Michigan. Pease also helped fight to save Hunters Run Golf Course.
District 5 covers the western portion of mid-Cape Coral.
Harper owns Edison Mortgage Services and was a partner with the Edison Mortgage group from 2015 to 2020. He has lived in Cape Coral for 30 years and is a volunteer youth sports coach.
Kaduk is a Loan Officer at the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, where she has worked since March 2020. She graduated from Mariner High School and has lived in District 7 her entire life.
District 7 covers northeast Cape Coral.