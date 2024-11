American flags waving in the wind on Veterans Day in Punta Gorda. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Bonita Springs will honor those who served in a special ceremony on Veteran’s Day. A three-star Army general will attend the event.

In his decades of service, Lieutenant General Steven Blum witnessed history change before his eyes, from briefing presidents to serving in Afghanistan alongside his son.

“We were created and enabled to be the United States because of patriots, citizen patriots, men and women going all the way back to pre-colonial days,” said Blum. “And we will only remain a nation as long as young people, men and women, will stand up and say, ‘if not me, then who?”

2024’s Bonita Springs ceremony will include timeless traditions, from the Aisle of Flags to a 21-gun salute. Another veteran is behind this event.

Nigel Fullick is a veteran and Bonita Springs Councilman. He said veterans are willing to put their lives on the line for those they love.

“The definition of a veteran… it’s somebody who knew what the ultimate price could be but was still willing to do it for their faith, their family, and their country,” said Fullick.

Fullick served in the Vietnam War, a chapter of his life he said is difficult to revisit.

“I’ve been to Washington three times. Still can’t go to the Vietnam Memorial. It’s hard. Yep, there’s guys on that wall with it,” said Fullick.

Councilman Fullick said it is rare for a three-star general to participate in a town ceremony like Bonita’s.

“If you put it in perspective, there’s about two and a half million people currently serving in all branches of the military… and last count that I checked, there are 159 total three-stars,” said Fullick.

The ceremony will occur Monday morning at Riverside Park in Downtown Bonita Springs, starting at 9 a.m.