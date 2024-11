Cape Coral City Council 11 6 24

All incumbents up for reelection lost their seats on the Cape Coral City Council on Tuesday. The community has multiple wants for the five new council members.

Terry Jensen is a Cape Coral resident. He said that he wants to see a greener Cape Coral, with more thought put into what gets built and where.

“They’ve got 40 car washes,” said Jensen. “I mean, they need more green space. I definitely know that there needs to be a little bit of change in Cape Coral in terms of the infrastructure.”

Jack Bellis is a Cape Coral resident, and he said that the way the city is built isn’t just an aesthetic issue.

“We have a lot of problems with building,” said Bellis. “Are we going to get that together so we have enough water, and the prices of water doesn’t go up? Electricity goes up? The taxes go up?”

Cape Coral has also faced water shortage issues. One solution is the Utility Extension Project. It connects people to city water, but homeowners have been charged thousands of dollars.

Another issue facing the city is the controversy regarding Jaycee Park. The Cape Coral City Council decided to revamp a green space many liked.

Another issue residents had with the City Council was the stipend that they voted for themselves.

Jensen said that he wants a council that listens.

“It’s all about the communication, how it’s handled,” said Jensen. “But now you know, it’s water over the dam. Because they replaced that group. They said they were going to, and voting works.”

George Ripley is a Cape Coral resident, and he said he was happy with the election results.

“I had no problem seeing them being not elected,” said Ripley. “They did us wrong, so this is what you get.”

The five new faces ran on that goal. Erin Giardetti said that she hopes the remaining three who weren’t on the ballot this year paid attention.

“We hope there’s an improvement to listen to the people, because the ones who took over those spaces have promised to listen to the people,” said Giardetti.

Cindy Osterling is a Cape Coral resident who said that the election will make the City Council listen to the neighbors.

“Hoping maybe it will open their eyes,” said Osterling. “Yeah, open their eyes and let them think about what people really want and who they’re serving.”