This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Marie Hunter is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for the possession/sale/delivery of cocaine and credit card fraud. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News the 46-year-old is a repeat offender with 15 priors. Her current warrants, investigators said, stemmed from her selling cocaine out of a Cape Coral hotel where she was prostituting. Look for her in downtown Fort Myers.

Luckson Fremond is also wanted for violation of probation in Lee for selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, trafficking and possession of narcotics. Investigators said the 26-year-old is a former gang member with a lengthy criminal history. He was last known to be living near Fort Myers Beach.

And there is a Lee County warrant out for 40-year-old Matthew Spaulding. He stands accused of failing to appear on cocaine charges. Deputies reported when they arrested him, he also had three credit cards on him, which belonged to other people, and a driver’s license that wasn’t his. Look for him in South Lee County.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.