Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain, storms, and breezy conditions brought in by Hurricane Rafael this Wednesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The outer bands of Hurricane Rafael will affect our area this Wednesday night and into Thursday. While this system will move away from us, expect rain and storms throughout the day from Rafael.”

Wednesday

Tracking Hurricane Rafael as it passes over Cuba throughout this Wednesday.

Rafael is forecast to be at Category 2 strength as it passes about 200 miles offshore of Southwest Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Rain and storms will be on and off throughout the day as those outer bands pass through.

Winds will be at their highest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Highs Wednesday top out in the mid to upper 80s.Â

Thursday

Scattered rain and lingering storms will be possible throughout the first half of Thursday.

Breezy conditions continue with the highest gusts along the coast.

Slightly drier conditions will move in through the day.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday

Slightly drier conditions will affect your Friday plans, with only a stray shower possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the upper 80s across the area.Â