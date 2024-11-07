FDA approves new shoulder implant

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
From high school seniors to senior citizens, more than 100,000 people will need a shoulder replacement each year.
Private Sky Aviation Services will be getting future competition from a company with trillions of dollars in assets.
The Mercato restaurant’s difference in decor is clearly striking. Taberna is less rustic and more modern.
Several federal and state law enforcement agencies were at Alfie Oakes’ home and packing house for an investigation that remains undisclosed.
A person lost their home and at least two vehicles after a fire engulfed their property.
LeeTran brings back the popular seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach tram later this month.
After serving Southwest Florida locals and travelers for nearly 20 years, MBA Transportation is being forced to leave its booth at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
A Cape Coral man has been arrested this week after allegedly being caught in possession of child pornography.
The Fort Myers Laser Dentistry will provide free dental work for veterans as part of its Day of Service Program.
The Weather Authority Meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Rafael as it tracks farther away from Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms due to the outer bands of Hurricane Rafael this Thursday.
The Naples Fire Rescue responded to a building fire near Lowdermilk Park on Gulf Shore Boulevard North.
Donald J. Trump’s projected victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election marks a historic and improbable comeback for the former president
One woman in North Fort Myers has no idea why her yard has become a dumpster in her neighborhood.
From high school seniors to senior citizens, more than 100,000 people will need a shoulder replacement each year.
For older adults, arthritis is the main reason for severe shoulder pain. For younger people, rotator cuff tears can lead to a replacement, but the younger you have surgery, the more likely the replacement parts will wear out or fail.
A new FDA-approved implant is changing the game.
Father Jordan Brown knew he wanted to be a priest since he was 16.
“I love serving the church,” he said.
However, Father Brown was also just a teenager when he first hurt his left shoulder. Decades later, the pain almost cost him his calling.
“I’ll start with the baptism; holding an infant was excruciating pain,” he said.
Father Brown was the perfect candidate for a newly FDA-approved shoulder replacement made of a pyrocarbon, not the traditional metallic and plastic.
“The weak link is that plastic, so if you’re older and you’re not very active, that plastic’s fine. It’ll last your whole life, but when you’re young, like Father Brown, he was 59 when I did his shoulder replacement. You have years to live with a shoulder and that’s a complication,” said Dr. Armand Hatzidakis, orthopedic surgeon, at Rose Medical Center.
The ball will move, causing wear and tear, and patients end up needing a second replacement surgery, but the new pyrocarbon head has the same feel as bone.
“The biocarbon graphite substrate is a lot more like bone than metal is, so it cooperates better with the native bone. that’s the real breakthrough in the technology,” Hatzidakis said.
Now, Father Brown is not only back in the pulpit, but also physically stronger than he’s been in years.
“A year ago, my arms were shaking to do a pushup. Now, I have no problem. This Sunday, I’ll be holding the challis for 30 to 45 minutes,” Brown said.