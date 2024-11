The Lee County Port Authority is officially moving forward with negotiations for a new fixed-base operator at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

These operators provide several services to private jets, the most important of which is fuel.

For the past 34 years, only one company has provided services at RSW: Private Sky.

Due to rapid growth, the airport is now considering adding a second FBO, something county attorneys say could save RSW from an investigation.

Concerns about fair and open competition were brought up at Thursday’s meeting.

The Federal Aviation Administration encourages this since RSW has the available land and companies willing to compete, so commissioners decided it was time.

The decision isn’t one reached without controversy. Private Sky has already filed two lawsuits.

The first is an injunction filed against the Lee County Port Authority back in July, in which Private Sky said the competition would ruin its ability to operate and fulfill its lease as the airport’s only FBO.

Private Sky also filed a new complaint just two days ago against Signature, the other FBO trying to join RSW, for violation of a confidentiality agreement.

Here’s what their CEO, Victoria Wolanin, had to say: “Private Sky and my family have invested tens of millions of dollars to improve our airport here, if you vote in favor of Signature proposal, you are, in effect, voting for the death of your partner.”

After a long discussion, commissioner Brian Hamman motioned to move forward, with only Cecil Pendergrass opposed to it.

This means the county can now start negotiations with the new FBO, Signature.

Signature was ranked number one out of two companies after being heard by the citizen panel and county staff.

“The best decision to make was to go ahead and move forward with negotiating with somebody else who could also provide the service,” said Hamman. “It doesn’t push one out. It really just opens up the ability for another company to also provide the service.”

Next will be negotiations, and if those are successful, a contract and lease to build a facility at RSW could be given to Signature.