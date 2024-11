Popular Matlacha restaurant Miceli’s has reopened just six weeks after enduring damage from back-to-back storms.

Co-owners Ellen Lane and Amber Brady said Miceli’s closed its doors because of Hurricane Helene and maintained its closure after the effects of Hurricane Milton.

“It was mud. All the way from the front door to the back door. We actually watched it on camera, just coming in and seeping in. Then the cameras went off, and we couldn’t get here because it was all flooded,” said Lane.

Before Thursday’s grand re-opening, employees spent hours hanging up paintings, setting up tables and preparing the bar.

Lane said without their employees, Miceli’s recovery wouldn’t be possible.

“We had a handful of our employees. They’re the ones that helped us through this whole thing,” said Lane. “We kept them busy; we kept them employed.”

This is not the first time Miceli’s has had to start over.

Just two years ago, Hurricane Ian brought in 40 inches of floodwaters, forcing the business to start back up from scratch.

Now, both Brady and Lane feel overcome with emotion at the strides that were made in recovering the business.

“I think we’re gonna cry at 4 o’clock,” said Brady.

As doors opened at 4 p.m., the community celebrated the popular restaurant’s reopening.

“Every time I post something, we get so many comments from the community about how much they love Miceli’s,” said Lane.