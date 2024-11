After serving Southwest Florida locals and travelers for nearly 20 years, MBA Transportation is being forced to leave its booth at Southwest Florida International Airport.

WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery spoke with Mary Poelker, MBA’s managing director, about her thoughts on the transition.

“We’ve been asked to remove all our equipment from the booth that we’ve been using for 18 years, and we will no longer be a walk-up demand concession at the airport,” said Poelker.

Poelker told WINK News that the Lee County Port Authority chose not to renew their contract with MBA as the sole source of ground transportation operator in May.

Instead, they opted for a multi-source system with hundreds of operators and the Lee County Port Authority managing the booth.

Thursday will be the final day MBA Transportation will be the sole transportation service for RSW.

“The decision I found very difficult to process and accept, and I really looked forward to continuing working because we did have a good rapport with the airport and good working relationship with the public,” said Poelker.

WINK News contacted the Lee County Port Authority for a comment, and they confirmed that while MBA will not be the sole transporter for the airport, it can still operate at RSW under its new system.

Poelker informed WINK News that reservations will be available for service online and over the phone.