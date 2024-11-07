WINK News

Private Sky sues future competitor at RSW

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Private Sky Aviation Services, a private airplane facility at Southwest Florida International Airport for three decades and hosted Air Force One visits from presidents Barrack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, will be getting future competition from a company with trillions of dollars in assets.

Private Sky has alleged betrayal by Signature Flight Support LLC, a future competitor.

On Nov. 5, Private Sky sued Signature, which is owned by three of the nation’s most lucrative private equity companies that combine to own multiple trillions of dollars in assets. BlackRock ($11.5 trillion), Blackstone ($1.1 trillion) and Cascade Investment ($1 trillion) co-own Signature.

Signature Flight Support LLC bills itself as the world’s largest fixed-base operator, or FBO. FBOs provide aviation services, including refueling, hangar space and maintenance work for private aircraft.

