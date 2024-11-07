Private Sky sues future competitor at RSW

WINK News
From high school seniors to senior citizens, more than 100,000 people will need a shoulder replacement each year.
Private Sky Aviation Services will be getting future competition from a company with trillions of dollars in assets.
The Mercato restaurant’s difference in decor is clearly striking. Taberna is less rustic and more modern.
Several federal and state law enforcement agencies were at Alfie Oakes’ home and packing house for an investigation that remains undisclosed.
A person lost their home and at least two vehicles after a fire engulfed their property.
LeeTran brings back the popular seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach tram later this month.
After serving Southwest Florida locals and travelers for nearly 20 years, MBA Transportation is being forced to leave its booth at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
A Cape Coral man has been arrested this week after allegedly being caught in possession of child pornography.
The Fort Myers Laser Dentistry will provide free dental work for veterans as part of its Day of Service Program.
The Weather Authority Meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Rafael as it tracks farther away from Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms due to the outer bands of Hurricane Rafael this Thursday.
The Naples Fire Rescue responded to a building fire near Lowdermilk Park on Gulf Shore Boulevard North.
Donald J. Trump’s projected victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election marks a historic and improbable comeback for the former president
One woman in North Fort Myers has no idea why her yard has become a dumpster in her neighborhood.
Private Sky Aviation Services, a private airplane facility at Southwest Florida International Airport for three decades and hosted Air Force One visits from presidents Barrack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, will be getting future competition from a company with trillions of dollars in assets.
Private Sky has alleged betrayal by Signature Flight Support LLC, a future competitor.
On Nov. 5, Private Sky sued Signature, which is owned by three of the nation’s most lucrative private equity companies that combine to own multiple trillions of dollars in assets. BlackRock ($11.5 trillion), Blackstone ($1.1 trillion) and Cascade Investment ($1 trillion) co-own Signature.
Signature Flight Support LLC bills itself as the world’s largest fixed-base operator, or FBO. FBOs provide aviation services, including refueling, hangar space and maintenance work for private aircraft.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.