Scott Kyle Wright on the left

Two men in Charlotte County have been arrested for separate fentanyl-related charges that led to two deaths.

State Attorney Amira Fox assembled a grand jury in Charlotte County and returned the two indictments. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Bill Prummell, also investigated both cases.

Scott Kyle Wright is accused of committing the crimes on April 5 and 6.

Deputies say Wright killed a victim with the use of fentanyl and is charged with first-degree murder for selling, distributing and possessing the drug.

The second indictment involved Robbert Anthony Doxen, who is accused of a fentanyl-related crime that happened on July 29, 2023.

Doxen is also accused of killing a victim through the use of fentanyl and has been charged with first-degree murder for distributing, possessing and selling the drug.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ families today,” Fox said. “Thank you to the Charlotte County Grand Jury for your focus through the details and many layers of these cases. Let these indictments stand as a reminder that the peddling of dangerous and illegal drugs that lead to the death of someone will not be tolerated.”